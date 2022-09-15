French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna says 'eager to see' Indian counterpart at UNGA next week

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Thursday thanked her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and said that she is eager to see External Affairs Minister next week in New York at the United Nations General Assembly. Jaishankar is expected to attend UNGA later this month, as per the Foreign Ministry.

"Thank you @DrSJaishankar and eager to seeing you next week in NY at the United Nations General Assembly," she tweeted. Earlier in an official release issued by ministry of foreign affairs, both Colonna and Jaishankar look forward to the trilateral ministerial meeting to be held in New York on the sidelines of the UNGA, later this month.

France's Foreign Minister is in India on a three-day visit. Currently, she is in Mumbai. Colonna, during a press conference along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, said that France is open to Indian students, as the country set the ambitious target of welcoming 20,000 students by 2025.

"We have discussed today (Wednesday) the strengthening of ties between our peoples, this partnership of hearts and minds, to which we are so attached. This morning I conveyed a message to Indian students in this regard: France is open to you. We wish to see you come and study iforeignn France in greater numbers. President Emmanuel Macron has set us the ambitious target of welcoming 20,000 Indian students to France by 2025," she said. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India and France agreed to work towards the establishment of Indo-Pacific trilateral development cooperation.

"The French have a long-standing presence on either extremity of the Indo-Pacific. Hearing Minister Colonna's views and assessments of those regions was truly of great value. We agreed to establish Indo-Pacific trilateral development cooperation that would facilitate development projects, especially in the framework of the International Solar Alliance," Jaishankar said. Jaishankar spoke about the collaboration between India and France on joint projects in the International Solar Alliance in three countries namely Bhutan, Papua New Guinea and Senegal. (ANI)

