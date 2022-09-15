Pak media body suspends ARY news transmission for three days over 'time delay mechanism'

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has suspended ARY News transmission for three days due to an effective 'time delay mechanism' while airing PTI's Gujranwala public rally on Thursday. According to ARY News, the authority alleged that suspension orders were issued regarding ARY News and BOL News over time delay.

Moreover, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) announced to challenge of PEMRA's moves against ARY News and BOL News in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Moreover, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan also condemned the three-day suspension of ARY News following the government's orders and said that the channels should fight the ruling coalition's oppression and that the TV channels were being punished by the government for showing the truth.

Earlier, the transmission of ARY News was suspended for the last 23 days by PEMRA. Notably, Pakistan's regulatory watchdog PEMRA has alleged that the ARY News channel was airing "false, hateful and seditious" content based on "absolute disinformation with a clear and present threat to national security by instigating rebellion within the armed forces."

Imran's party has alleged that Gill was tortured in police custody previously and his life remains in danger. He said a protest is being organised in support of Gill who he alleged was the victim of physical torture that included sexual abuse. Pakistan is one of the world's deadliest countries for journalists, with three to four murders each year that are often linked to cases of corruption or illegal trafficking and which go completely unpunished, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

Any journalist who crosses the red lines dictated by the Pakistan military is liable to be the target of in-depth surveillance that could lead to abduction and detention for varying lengths of time in the state's prisons or less official jails. (ANI)

