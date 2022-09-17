Left Menu

13 killed, 10 missing after landslides in Nepal

At least 13 persons were killed and 10 were missing following landslides in various parts of Achham District in Nepal on Saturday.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-09-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 11:20 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

At least 13 persons were killed and 10 were missing following landslides in various parts of Achham District in Nepal on Saturday. "At least 13 dead, 10 missing and 10 rescued from various parts of Achham District in far West Nepal, due to landslides," said Deputy Chief District Officer Dipesh Rijal.

In the wake of the calamity, Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has ordered the deployment of helicopters for search and rescue operations. Nepal has been hit with incessant rainfall which have resulted in floods and landslides.

At least two people were killed and 11 were missing last Saturday in the flood and landslide in the Bangabagad area of Darchula district of Nepal. The incessant rainfall resulted in flooding of the Lasku and Mahakali Rivers, which swept away houses and two bridges.

Nepal has been recording many casualties attributed to flooding and landslide disasters during the monsoon season annually. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

