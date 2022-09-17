Left Menu

Leading Indian delegation, Jaishankar to visit New York for 77th Session of UNGA

Leading an Indian delegation for the High-Level Week at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay his official visit to the United States of America starting from Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2022 18:44 IST
Leading Indian delegation, Jaishankar to visit New York for 77th Session of UNGA
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leading an Indian delegation for the High-Level Week at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay his official visit to the United States of America starting from Sunday. Jaishankar will be in the US on September 18-28. The theme of the 77th UNGA is "A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges", according to an official statement on Saturday.

In keeping with India's strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, Jaishankar will be hosting a Ministerial meeting of the G4 (India, Brazil, Japan, Germany), as well as participating at the High-Level Meeting of the L.69 Group on "Reinvigorating Multilateralism and Achieving Comprehensive Reform of the UN Security Council", the MEA statement read. The L.69 Group consists of developing countries from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Small Island Developing States, focused on reforms of the UN Security Council.

On September 24, the External Affairs Minister would be addressing a special event "India@75: Showcasing India UN Partnership in Action" to commemorate and showcase Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which would highlight India's development journey and its contributions to South-South Cooperation. The event is expected to be addressed by the President of the 77th UNGA, along with Foreign Ministers of several member states, and the UNDP Administrator.

During the visit, Jaishankar would also be participating in plurilateral meetings of the Quad, IBSA, BRICS, India - Presidency Pro Tempore CELAC, India-CARICOM and other trilateral formats, such as India-France-Australia, India-France-UAE and India-Indonesia-Australia. He will also have bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of the G20 and UNSC member states, amongst others.

In the forenoon of September 24, the Minister's address at the High-Level Session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly is scheduled, as per MEA. Apart from it, Jaishankar will also be meeting with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and the President of the 77th session General Assembly Csaba Korosi.

Upon completion of the 77th UNGA-related engagements, EAM will visit Washington DC from September 25-28 for bilateral meetings with US interlocutors. His program includes inter alia, discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken, senior members of the US Administration, US business leaders, a round-table focused on S&T and interaction with the Indian Diaspora. Jaishankar's visit would enable a high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral agenda and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in a disk

Astronomers find evidence of small Neptune or Saturn-like planet lurking in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates; Taiwan eyeing an earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals and more

Health News Roundup: Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccina...

 Global
3
Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

Unnecessary hysterectomies are still happening

 Australia
4
SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned on territories of member states

SCO plans single list of terrorist, separatist and extremist groups banned o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022