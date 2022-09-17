Oppressor of minorities, China celebrates National Day to mark Democratic rule

China celebrates October 1 every year as the National Day to commemorate the end of dynastic rule in the country, but it is ironic that the Communist nation adopts an oppressive stance towards the minorities. On one hand, the Chinese National Day is considered as one of the most significant milestones in the history of the People's Republic of China as it marks the beginning of the country's journey toward democracy, China, on the other hand, is a nation known for its oppressive rule against the minorities, the HK Post reported.

Beijing has tried to sell its own version of democracy, China's "consultative democracy" but it has only seen a downslide since President Xi came into power. The Chinese Communist Party under President Xi's rule has only shown an intensified assault on civil rights activists, religious believers and ethnic minorities.

Xi's quest to implement "one nation, one race" in China has raised the intensity of the suffering of the ethnic minorities in the country who were already facing discrimination and a severe violation of human rights, the HK Post reported. The Chinese government allowing the participation of ethnic minorities in local governmental departments is a show for the rest of the world to see and to set out the belief that China is being fair and just. However, the ethnic discrimination in the official policies is clear and people belonging to these are always oppressed and treated with hostility.

According to a report by International Forum for Rights and Security (IIFRAS), Han chauvinism is still very much prevalent in the Chinese mainland which at all times disrespects the minority ethnic customs and traditions and aims only to wipe them out for good. The Chinese-occupied Mongolian region saw a huge protest from locals when a new policy aimed at reducing the use of the Mongolian language in the region was imposed. The ultimate and complete Sinicization process is taking place with full force in all regions where ethnic minorities are present.

Similar to the case in the Mongolian region, China is resorting to the same measures in the Tibetan Autonomous Region and Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region to erase their ethnic identity without leaving any hints or traces of it, the HK Post reported. Tibet and its people have been under the Chinese illegal grasp for more than six decades and still continue to face the communist regime's brutality and oppression.

The communist governments have always made claims of Tibet being a part of their own and are now trying to turn Tibet into a Chinese province and also to turn Tibetans into Chinese. Tibet was a free nation before the illegal occupation but has sadly been under systematic abuse for decades now. The Chinese government is also seemingly focusing on family separations as a part of this process to eradicate the culture and language of ethnic minorities.

China has and is still moving on with systematic abuse where arbitrary detentions are carried out on offences and this can be seen from the fates of the members of the predominantly Muslim minority groups like the Uyghurs, the HK Post reported. Many western counties including the US have declared this as genocide and as crimes against humanity, but China has never been held accountable and has always gotten away with its acts of inhumane and sheer brutality.

In December 2021, the President of the United States, Joe Biden invited leaders of the free world to the virtual summit for Democracy. China was not in support of that and Beijing held its own "Advanced Democracy Summit" among scholars from China and some from other countries. A paper published then by the State Council titled as "Democracy in China" put forth the arguments that all the aspects of China's political process have the essence of democracy infused in them. The paper also seemed to lay down the argument that the Chinese Communist Party's political system is more democratic compared to the western democracy which was also accused of being morally bankrupt, the HK Post reported.

It is indeed a laughable notion and the sheer audacity of the Chinese government to even make such claims shows their negligence of the truth and their greed for ultimate power over the rest of the world. However, the fact that China celebrates their National Day and in turn celebrates the notion of democracy is indeed preposterous. A nation known for its oppressive rule against minorities should really ponder over their wrongdoings and be held accountable for them. (ANI)

