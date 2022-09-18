Left Menu

European Parliament urges EU countries to build closer ties with Taiwan amid Chinese aggression

European Parliament strongly condemned the recent Chinese aggressive military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, while calling for strengthened EU relations with Taipei, as per a release by the EU's law-making body.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 18-09-2022 08:51 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 08:51 IST
European Parliament urges EU countries to build closer ties with Taiwan amid Chinese aggression
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Parliament strongly condemned the recent Chinese aggressive military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, while calling for strengthened EU relations with Taipei, as per a release by the EU's law-making body. In a resolution adopted on Thursday, the Members of Parliament (MEPs) denounce China's recent and unprecedented live-fire military exercises in the Taiwan Strait, which began in August 2022 following a visit to Taiwan by the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

They also demanded that the Chinese government refrain from any measures which could destabilise the Taiwan Strait and regional security. MEPs approved the text with 424 votes in favour, 14 against with 46 abstentions. It said that the rest of the EU should follow Lithuania which recently announced plans to open a trade representation office in Taipei in the autumn of 2022. EU countries who do not yet operate a trade office in Taiwan should, MEPs say, should follow Lithuania's example and strengthen their bilateral relations with Taiwan.

Noting Taiwan's status as a like-minded EU partner, its strategic trade position, and the country's leading role in the global supply chain of key high-tech sectors, including for semiconductors, Parliament called on the EU to strengthen its relations with the democratically-governed island. MEPs repeated their request for the European Commission to launch, without delay, an impact assessment, public consultation and scoping exercise on a Bilateral Investment Agreement with the Taiwanese authorities.

Acknowledging that the EU continues to maintain its principled 'One China' policy position as the basis for EU-China relations, MEPs reiterated their position that the status quo in the Taiwan Strait must not be changed unilaterally and they oppose the use or threat of force. The text also stressesed that "on the democratic island of Taiwan, it is up to the people to decide how they want to live". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022