Left Menu

Ex-Afghan Prez Karzai condemns killings in Panjshir province, says "bloodshed must stop"

Amid a continued surge in killings in Panjshir province of Afghanistan, former president Hamid Karzai slammed the Taliban for clashes in the region between the National Resistant Forces (NRF) and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and said it is about time that the bloodshed must stop.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 18-09-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2022 13:20 IST
Ex-Afghan Prez Karzai condemns killings in Panjshir province, says "bloodshed must stop"
Former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Amid a continued surge in killings in Panjshir province of Afghanistan, former president Hamid Karzai slammed the Taliban for clashes in the region between the National Resistant Forces (NRF) and Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and said it is about time that the bloodshed must stop. Hamid Karzai, the former president published a statement recently and broke his silence about the clashes between the Taliban and National Resistance Forces (NRF), according to Khaama Press.

"The bitter past experience has clearly indicated that bloodshed and war is never the solution, but it brings further ruin and destruction", former President Hamid Karzai has said on his Facebook page. Karzai's statement comes as a 3-day discussion kicked off amongst politicians from Afghanistan in Vienna on September 15.

Ahmad Massoud, the leader of the National Resistance Front said that Afghanistan issues could only be solved through political decision makings, Khamma Press reported. The Participating members of the Vienna meeting are the leader of the National Resistance Front (NRF) Ahmad Massoud, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Rangin Dadfar Spanta, women's rights activist and former member of Afghan Delegation for Peace Negotiation, Fawzia Kofi, and former Afghan Ambassador to Norway, Shukria Barekzai, amongst many.

As per Khaama Press, the plight of Afghans, the economic system's breakdown, the deprivation of education for girls, restrictions on the media's activities, and the escalation of terrorist groups' activities under Taliban rule were key points of discussion at the UN office. According to international assessments, Afghanistan now has the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity, with more than 23 million in need of assistance, and approximately 95 per cent of the population having insufficient food consumption.

More than 24.4 million people need humanitarian aid in Afghanistan--an increase from 18.4 million in 2021, according to a report by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).The report states that the Taliban takeover of the country and the resulting cut in international assistance has led to a worsening humanitarian crisis and approximately 70 per cent of the Afghans are unable to provide for their basic needs on a daily basis. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming galaxy in the early Universe

Astronomers discover a swarm of galaxies orbiting vigorously star-forming ga...

 Global
2
Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide live coverage

Crewed Soyuz mission to space station launching next week; NASA to provide l...

 Global
3
Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate for Fariyas Hotels & Resorts India

Integrated Marketing Company, AdEngage wins the digital marketing mandate fo...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arrivals; U.S. FDA approves bluebird bio's gene therapy for a rare neurological disorder and more

Health News Roundup: Taiwan eyeing earlier end to COVID quarantine for arriv...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022