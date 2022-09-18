Quake of magnitude 7.2 jolts Tais Yujing

An earthquake-of-magnitude 7.2 on the Richter scale jolted Taiwan's Yujing district on Sunday, said the US geological survey. The tremor occurred at 06:44:15 (UTC) at 85 Km east of Yujing in Taiwan. According to the survey, the epicentre was monitored at 23.100 degrees north latitude and 121.300 degrees east longitude.

The depth of the earthquake was monitored at 10.0 km. Meanwhile, an earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Taiwan's southeastern county of Taitung at 9:41 pm (local time) yesterday, according to data from the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the Taipei Times reported.

The tremor's epicentre was located about 35.8 kilometres north of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 7.3 km, the bureau's Seismology Center said. No warning of a Tsunami has been issued so far. No casualties are reported as of now. (ANI)

