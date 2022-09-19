Pak: Residents hold protests against surging cases of terrorism in Swat

Amid surging cases of terrorism in the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan, hundreds of protestors gathered to condemn the recent terror incidents and demanded action to stop the resurgence of terrorists in the valley on Sunday. Seeking peace in the terror-stricken valley, the agitators comprised a large number of youths, elders, lawyers, transporters, traders, doctors and students who held placards inscribed with slogans against the terrorists and seeking peace, Dawn reported.

Apart from lambasting the government for not taking appropriate actions against terrorists and the surge in criminal activities in Pakistan, protestors also questioned the silence of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the elected representatives over the matter. As per Dawn, the activists included Zahid Khan, Brigadier retired Saleem Khan, Abdul Jabbar Khan, Sher Shah Khan, Akhtar Ali, Ayub Asharey, Dr Khalid Mahmood, Idrees Bacha, Sardar Yousafzai, amongst many others.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, Pakistan has increasingly complained of attacks across the border from Afghanistan, an issue that has become a source of diplomatic tension. Talks between the two sides began in October 2021 to seek a political solution to the issue. The talks that were held at the request of the Afghan Taliban led to a one-month ceasefire in November. However, the truce could not last long as differences emerged soon.

The ongoing peace talks between the TTP and Pakistan government reached a stalemate as the outlawed group refused to give in on its demand for the reversal of the merger of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Despite a series of meetings between the two sides in recent weeks to break the impasse, there has also been a stalemate over the issue of TTP laying down arms in case of a peace deal. (ANI)

