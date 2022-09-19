Left Menu

High Commission condemns violence against Indian community in Leicester, seeks action against culprits

The High Commission of India in London on Monday condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and has sought immediate action against those involved in the attacks.

19-09-2022
The High Commission of India in London on Monday condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and has sought immediate action against those involved in the attacks. The High Commission issued a statement on Monday saying that it has taken up the matter with the UK authorities.

"We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion. We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people," the statement read. The cycle of violence was triggered on August 28 after India won the Asia Cup T20 match against Pakistan. On Sunday, a clash broke out among groups of young men in Leicestershire, according to the police statement. At least 15 people have been arrested so far in the matter.

This comes after various videos and reports have been circulating on social media about Pakistani organised gangs seen vandalising and terrorising Hindus in the UK's Leicester City. The incident follows a spate of violence and disorder in the eastern part of the city. The violence first started on August 28 after India won the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, following which a fight broke out in Melton Road, Belgrave, leading to 27 arrests so far, according to a UK-based media publication Leicester Mercury.

Following the incident, the Leicestershire Police assured to continue to call for dialogue and calm with support from local community leaders. The police while calling for calm told everyone to return home and asked to share the information that has been checked and is true.

After the reports of the clash on Saturday night, the Leicestershire Police Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon, in a video message shared on the Twitter handle, said, "We have had numerous reports of a disorder on the streets of Leicester tonight, Saturday, September 17. We have got officers there, we are taking control of the situation, there are additional officers en route and dispersal powers, stop search powers, have been authorised. Please do not get involved. We are calling for calm." (ANI)

