Revolution is knocking at Pakistan's doorstep: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Sunday said that a revolution is knocking at Pakistan's doorstep and a passage should be created for political stability by organising early elections, local media reported. This comes after the PTI chief held a meeting with the members of the Punjab cabinet in which they exchanged political and administrative matters of the province, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and other participants of the parliamentary party took stock of the prevailing political scene with particular reference to the province, devastation caused by floods, relief and rehabilitation of flood victims besides other matters. The meeting also witnessed a discussion on the need to further strengthen the coordination among the coalition partners in addition to greater interaction and cooperation among the ruling party members in the province.

Besides, the PTI chief also congratulated provincial cabinet members for grabbing an outstanding victory in the Punjab by-polls. He said that PTI's victory in the Punjab by-polls exhibited the nation's confidence. Khan asked the Punjab cabinet and parliamentary party to firmly stand with the nation with the narrative of real independence, ARY News reported.

"Nation is with us and we have to go ahead for elections soon. The early election is not the requirement of the PTI but inevitable for the betterment of the country," he added. Presidents and general secretaries of important districts of PTI, including Bahawalpur, Faisalabad and Jhelum, held important meetings with Imran during which organisational matters and other important issues were discussed in detail. PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and other officials were also present.

Meanwhile, as per the local media, Khan is set to address a public gathering in Punjab province today. As many as 1400 policemen are deployed to ensure the security of the people and a plan has been issued to ensure the smooth flow of traffic throughout the city, ARY News reported.

Preparations for the gathering have been finalized and an 8-feet wide and 20 feet tall stage has been set up for Imran Khan and other party leaders. Earlier, addressing a public rally in Charsadda, Imran Khan reiterated that the only way to bring the country out of the crisis is by holding free and fair elections.

"Nation wanted a peaceful revolution through the ballot and I am giving a message to everyone to let this changer happen," he said and warned that if peaceful revolution is resisted that it might change its course and eliminate all stakeholders from the game. (ANI)

