Indian, US Coast Guards hold joint exercise off Chennai coast

The four-day visit of US Coast Guard Cutter Midgett to Chennai on a goodwill trip culminated on Monday, according to an Indian Coast Guard statement.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 19-09-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 21:27 IST
Indian, US Coast Guards hold joint exercise off Chennai's coast. Image Credit: ANI
The four-day visit of US Coast Guard Cutter Midgett to Chennai on a goodwill trip culminated on Monday, according to an Indian Coast Guard statement. During the visit, the USCG ship had professional exchanges on VBSS, Cross Deck visits, Volleyball matches with Indian Coast Guard counterparts from September 16 to 19.

Joint Exercise Named "Abhyas-01/22" was conducted off Chennai on Monday. The drill focussed on acquainting the Coast Guards with each other's capabilities and strengthening their working level relationship towards enhancing inter-operability in the field of maritime search and rescue, boarding operations and other maritime law enforcement duties. The highlights of the exercise encompassed various fleet maneuverers, the scenario of the hijacking of a vessel and the subsequent rescue of its crew in a coordinated anti-piracy joint operation of both countries.

Interdiction of pirated vessel, coordinated joint Boarding operation, SAR demonstration and external fire-fighting to salvage burning ships were the other highlights of the exercise, as per the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

