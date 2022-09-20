Businessman shot dead in Kathmandu after car chase

Two assailants killed a garment worker in Nepal's capital Kathmandu on late Monday evening after a car chase. The 55-year-old victim was identified as Lal Mohammad, according to the Police.

A resident of Hariwan Municipality-2 in Sarlahi, Lal Mohammad, was shot three rounds- two on the head and one on the thigh, the CCTV video from the incident site confirmed following which he was taken to Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj. Yet, he died there," Spokesman of District Police Range Kathmandu, SP Dineshraj Mainali told ANI. The shootout took place at Gothatar on the outskirts of Kathmandu. As per the official, Lal was seriously injured in the shootout.

Released CCTV footage showcased the assailants chasing Lal Mohammad while aiming fire at him. However, the unidentified persons fled the scene after a girl (confirmed to be the victim's daughter) jumped down from the first floor of the house. Police have only been able to confirm that the attackers were wearing a red t-shirt and jeans and drove a motorcycle.

A team, including Chief of District Police Range Kathmandu, SP Bharat Bahadur Bohara and Chief of Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office Janak Bhattarai, has been deployed at the scene to capture the shooters at large and investigate the incident. In the preliminary investigation, the Police have also traced the criminal background of the victim Lal Mohammad.

"He had been to jail for a decade on murder charges. We are investigating what has been his recent involvement if there are any," the Police official added. Lal Mohammad, also known as Mohammad Darji, is claimed to have been involved in trading counterfeit Indian currencies. (ANI)

