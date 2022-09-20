Left Menu

Eight Indian fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy

Eight Indian fishermen were apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly engaging in "illegal fishing" in Sri Lankan waters, according to Q branch police.

ANI | Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-09-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 12:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Eight Indian fishermen were apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly engaging in "illegal fishing" in Sri Lankan waters, according to Q branch police. As per the police statement, the fishermen were apprehended about 22 nautical miles from Jagadapattinam at 10.00 pm on Monday.

Last month, ten Indian fishermen had been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, the Sri Lankan fishermen association said. Prior to that, nine fishermen travelling in a boat from the coastal district of Tamil Nadu have been arrested for allegedly trespassing and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

Rameswaram Police said the arrested fishermen from Nagapattinam are being taken to Trincomalee port. Earlier, Sri Lankan Navy rescued six Indian fishermen who were stranded after their boat drifted in Lankan waters due to a glitch.

Fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram went into the sea for fishing. Around 532 boats from Rameswaram fishing harbour left for the sea. But the boat owned by Sagear Pandian developed a mechanical snag in the Palk Bay area, the Indian-Sri Lankan sea border. (ANI)

