Game over for Shehbaz govt as Pakistan reels under economic distress: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Former Interior Minister of Pakistan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, on Sunday slammed the Shehbaz Sharif-led government for the deteriorating economic situation in Pakistan and said that it is game over for the ruling government now. Taking to Twitter, Ahmed wrote, "The Supreme Court will restore 150 corruption references of the rulers, God willing."

"The NAB amendments will be invalidated and the 10 million overseas Pakistanis will get the right to vote," he said. Taking a sharp dig at Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the former Interior Minister said Bhutto came to Pakistan as a guest actor and did not attend his office, Dawn reported.

In a subsequent tweet, he said the PDM had burdened Pakistan with extreme inflation and claimed that the "petrol mafia" had prevented the government from reducing fuel prices for three days now. As per Dawn, the Minister also alleged the current government had 21 ministers without portfolios.

Notably, the massive rise in inflation in Pakistan has also resulted in demand destruction and created difficulties for the citizens to meet their basic requirements. With a shrinking economy and rising inflation in Pakistan, experts worry that Pakistan's future is bleak saying that while Sri Lanka's collapse worries the region, Pakistan's collapse should also be a cause for concern.

The inflation increased by 6.34 per cent month-on-month (MoM) and reached 21.32 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in June. According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), inflation in the country will remain in the range of 18-20 per cent this fiscal year. (ANI)

