Nepal Armed Police Force delegation on 10-day visit to India

A 16-member delegation of the Nepal Armed Police Force is on a 10-day visit to India on observation-cum-study tour aimed at strengthening mutual understanding between both countries. The delegation that arrived in the national capital on Monday visited the headquarters of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in New Delhi today.

Inspector General P K Gupta and Additional Director General, SSB, B. Radhika received the delegation and welcomed them to the SSB headquarters. The Director General of SSB, Sujoy Lal Thaosen chaired and addressed the Nepal group and shared his valuable experiences. He emphasized that Nepal is our friendly neighbour since time immemorial and both countries have a "Roti-Beti" relationship with each other.

The Nepal delegation will visit other Central Armed Police Force training institutions during its stay in India till September 29. "This tour will enable officers to gain exposure to various training methodologies. It will also help in strengthening relations between APFs and CAPFs in India which is based on mutual understanding and respect," said an SSB statement.

The Nepalese delegation is being led by Kalidas Dhaubaji, DIG, APF Nepal and DIG (Retd), Raju Ram Suwal, APF Nepal. They gave a presentation on the working and structural deployment of the Nepal Armed Police Force and emphasized that such tours should be organized on a regular basis to strengthen the mutual understanding between both countries. (ANI)

