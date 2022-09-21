Crime Minister discussing selection of Army Chief with Nawaz Sharif is contravention: Imran Khan

Pakistan's former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan said that the decision over the appointment of the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) are taken after consulting with the "convict", referring to Pakistan Muslim League (N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is a contravention. Calling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, "Crime Minister", Imran Khan on Twitter said, "Crime Minister discussing appt of COAS & any other state matter with convict Nawaz Sharif & Ministers declaring they will appt COAS after consulting Nawaz Sharif are all in contravention not only of the Official Secrets Act (section 5:1) but also of their oaths of office."

Earlier, while addressing a rally in Chakwal, PTI Chief on Monday said that when he says that the army chief should be selected on merit, it means Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz should not get to select the next COAS as they are the most corrupt people and do not rely on merit, reported Daily Times. "Army chief should be appointed on merit and I believe only those nations prosper which follow merit. DG ISPR, you should have got me right about [army chief appointment comments]," said Imran while referring to his controversial remarks that angered the military.

"So if you want a prosperous Pakistan, the country that Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal had dreamed of, you must come out when I give the call," said Imran Khan. Imran while comparing himself with the PPP and PML-N leaders said unlike former premier Nawaz Sharif he was not "nurtured" in the establishment's nursery and came to power after 22 years of political struggle. "No country can prosper without meritocracy.

Imran Khan mocked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, saying that he felt intimidated in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reported Daily Times. He took a jibe at the premier claiming that "his legs were trembling [kanpain taang rahi theen] in the presence of Putin during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the recently held Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan."Khan criticised PM Shehbaz for his recent foreign trips following flood devastations in the country and said, "Look at Shehbaz's insensitivity. He is visiting [countries] abroad during such conditions. What battle is he going to win aboard while the country has been flooded?"

Khan also pointed his guns at Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari denouncing him for leaving the country during a time of crisis. "Bilawal also went abroad. They have been imposed [on us] because he will listen to their orders," Khan said. Reiterating his previous position on bringing the allegedly looted money back into the country, Khan said: "If they bring back even half the [looted] money back, then Pakistan would not have to ask for funds." (ANI)

