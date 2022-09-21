Minister Jitendra Singh arrives in New York for 5-day summit

Union Minister Jitendra Singh and the Joint Indian Ministerial official delegation of the Ministry of Power, New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Science and Technology arrived in New York on Tuesday, enroute to Washington DC, on the first day of the 5-day US trip. Taking to Twitter, Jitendra Singh said, "Arrived at New York this evening, enroute #Washington DC, on the first leg of the 5-day US trip, leading the Joint Ministerial Indian delegation to the Global Clean Energy Action Summit."

The delegation headed by Union Minister will participate in the Global Clean Energy Action Forum scheduled from September 21 to 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as per the statement released by the Ministry of Science and Technology. At the John F. Kennedy International Airport of New York, Singh was received by senior Indian Embassy officials. After that, he left for Washington DC to hold an important Roundtable with senior executives of about 35 companies and federal representatives associated with Geospatial, Space, Earth & Ocean Science, Pharma and Biotech Sectors to be organized by the US-India Business Council at the US Chamber of Commerce headquarters in Washington, DC.

During the visit, the Union minister will interact with eminent academicians as well as the Indian diaspora. "At the Business Roundtable with CEOs of 35 prominent companies, Jitendra Singh is to highlight the bilateral Science and Technology (S&T) collaboration range from Mega Science such as LIGO [Laser Interferometer Gravitational Observatory], TMT [Thirty Meter telescope] and Neutrino Physics to Clean Energy Technologies, Health Science, Earth and Ocean Science, Agricultural Science and recent interest in expanding our collaboration in Emerging Technologies," according to the statement.

Jitendra Singh may also refer to the joint Department of Science and Technology, Government of India and National Science Foundation (NSF), United States launched projects in a wide range of areas of common interests such as Computer vision, Robotics and Automation Technologies, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Sensors, and Networking and Technologies for Internet of Things & Internet of Everything. Jitendra Singh will also present before the US MNCs the tremendous opportunities that the Indian Space sector offer and will underline the fact that ISRO and NASA are working together to launch a joint radar satellite for Earth observation named NISAR [NASA -ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar].

The NISAR mission will collect data vital to tackling the climate crisis. ISRO has been getting Deep Space Network Antenna support from NASA in its Missions such as Chandrayaan-1, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) and Chandrayaan-2 mission and will continue availing support for our Chandrayaan-3 mission. Talking about this visit, minister Singh earlier said: "I think it's a matter of right for all of us that this is possibly the first conference of its kind in the global clean energy Action Forum where at least 30 countries will be presented by their respective ministers plus official delegations, the CEOs."

"And this also is a reiteration of the fact that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now assumed a leading role as far as this climate movement is concerned. You will recall that soon after he took over as Prime Minister in 2014 In his early months itself, in many of the international forums he was expressing concern about the climate issues and also trying to clear India's stand and also trying to urge all the countries of the world to come together and put up a united crusade in the interest of mankind at large." The Minister is likely to interact with key US Federal officials over dinner at India House to be hosted by the Indian Ambassador.

After the dinner at India House, Singh will depart for Pittsburgh on September 21 to take part in the coveted joint convening of the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM13) and Mission Innovation (MI-7). The event is expected to bring together thousands of clean energy leaders from across the world, including CEOs, innovators, young professionals, civil society and ministers from over 30 countries to accelerate clean energy innovation and deployment, according to the statement. (ANI)

