UNGA: Too much is at stake, says Kazakh president amid risk of greater world polarization

Too much is at stake, said Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday as he addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York and warned about the risk of greater world polarization and division. "...Kazakhstan stands ready to cooperate with all who will act in a spirit of inclusiveness, multilateralism and goodwill," he was quoted as saying by The Astana Times.

The Kazakh President said efforts at continuing and further multilateralism must be encouraged and invigorated. Among the priorities for such action, he focused on the modernization and reform of the UN and other international bodies. Tokayev described the current era as one of "geopolitical confrontation," characterized by greater chaos and unpredictability than heretofore.

Kazakh President noted that this world community is based on three "primordial principles" - the sovereign equality of states, the territorial integrity of those states and peaceful coexistence between states, The Astana Times reported. "The existing global disarmament regime must be the basis for inter-state cooperation, which will lead to a "global prosperity dividend." Tokayev reminded the world that Kazakhstan has had more nuclear weapons dropped on its territory than any other country. "Kazakhstan has suffered terribly from past nuclear weapons testing," he said.

Speaking on the issue of climate change, President Tokayev said "we need more action, and we need it fast." He advocated the transition from a coal-oil energy sector into a net zero economy by 2060. Kazakh President spoke on the country's domestic situation, calling for a Just Kazakhstan, with political reform and coming elections. During his speech, he also noted that Kazakhstan recently abolished the death penalty.

President Tokayev also met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at UN Headquarters in New York. They spoke of the relationship between Kazakhstan and the UN, including the UN presence in the country and the strategic world importance of the Central Asian region, The Astana Times reported. Earlier this month, Tokayev delivered a major address on political reforms in the country. He announced a series of fundamental and comprehensive political reforms, in continuing the process of decentralising political power in the central Asian country.

These measures included the recommendation for seven years limit to the Presidential term and the announcement of snap presidential elections this autumn. President Tokayev cited the importance of securing a "new democratic mandate" for the "successful implementation of fundamental and comprehensive reforms, on the way to creating a fair Kazakhstan".

He emphasized that "within the framework of political modernisation, the development of parliamentarism occupies a central place", and that "all institutional changes envisaged by the constitutional reform must be legislatively completed by the end of the year". (ANI)

