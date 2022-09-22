UNGA 2022: Biden, Liz Truss commit to continue coordination on global challenges

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday met with the newly elected UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly and committed to continue close coordination between both the countries on global challenges, including support for Ukraine. "The leaders committed to continuing their governments' close coordination on global challenges, including support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression, addressing challenges posed by China, and securing sustainable and affordable energy supplies," the White House said in a statement about the meeting.

US President, who is in New York to attend the UNGA session, expressed his condolences for the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and his appreciation for the opportunity to pay his respects at the State Funeral. "The leaders discussed the importance of continued support for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. They also affirmed their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement," the statement reads.

Ahead of the meeting with UK PM, Biden said, "we both are committed to protecting the gains of the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland. And I'm looking forward to hearing what's on your mind and how we can continue to cooperate." Truss responded, "And, of course, I'm looking forward to discussing the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and how we make sure that's upheld into the future."

Truss also thanked US first lady Jill Biden for coming to the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth-II, who took her last breath on September 8. "She was the rock on which modern Britain was built. And I have seen a huge outpouring of affection for her in the United Kingdom but also here in the United States," Truss added. "And as you say, President, we are steadfast allies. And I've enjoyed working with Tony Blinken very closely in our response on Russia's appalling war in Ukraine and making sure that we are supporting the Ukrainians in their fight for freedom. But we face huge challenges as autocracies seek to cement and increase their assertiveness around the world," UK PM said.

Earlier in the day, Biden met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and discussed several issues including the Ukraine war and the Black Sea grain deal. "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. met today with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the UN General Assembly in New York. The leaders reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United States and the United Nations," according to the White House statement. (ANI)

