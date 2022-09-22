Left Menu

In meeting with British counterpart, Jaishankar voices concern about security of Indian community in UK

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his British counterpart James Cleverly and shared India's concern about the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK.

ANI | New York | Updated: 22-09-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 13:09 IST
In meeting with British counterpart, Jaishankar voices concern about security of Indian community in UK
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Wednesday. (Photo Credit: Jaishankar Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his British counterpart James Cleverly and shared India's concern about the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK. His remarks came in the wake of recent reports of violence in several UK cities against the Indian community.

Jaishankar said he held a warm conversation with UK Foreign Secretary and discussed taking forward India-UK Roadmap 2030. The external affairs minister said the conversation also covered global issues including Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and UNSC matters. "A warm conversation with UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly. Discussed taking forward Roadmap 2030. Appreciate his commitment to deepening our partnership. Our conversation also covered global issues including Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and UNSC matters," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Shared my concern about the security and welfare of the Indian community in the UK. Welcomed his assurances in that regard," he said in a subsequent tweet. The cycle of violence was triggered last month after India won the Asia Cup T20 match against Pakistan. A clash broke out among groups of young men in Leicestershire, according to the police statement. Dozens of people have been arrested so far in the matter.

Various videos and reports have been circulating on social media about organised gangs seen vandalising and terrorising Hindus in the UK's Leicester. This incident follows a spate of violence and disorder in the eastern part of Leicester. Earlier on Monday, Indian High Commission in the UK condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian community in Leicester and sought immediate action against those involved in the attacks.

The High Commission issued a statement saying it has taken up the matter with the UK authorities. "We strongly condemn the violence perpetrated against the Indian Community in Leicester and vandalisation of premises and symbols of Hindu religion. We have strongly taken up this matter with the UK authorities and have sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. We call on the authorities to provide protection to the affected people," the statement read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022