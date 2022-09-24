Pakistan "masters the art of fooling", says former Afghan vice president over Shehbaz Sharif's UNGA remarks

Condemning Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif' for his remarks against Afghanistan at the 77th UNGA session, former Afghanistan Vice-president Amrullah Saleh gave credit to Pakistan for "mastering the art of fooling some countries for decades." Pakistan PM at the UNGA session had said that "Pakistan shares the key concern of the international community regarding the threat posed by the major terrorist groups operating from Afghanistan especially Islamic State- Khorasan (ISIS-K) and Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), as well as Al-Qaeda, East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU)," reported Tolo News.

Upon this, Saleh wrote, "Seems Rawalpindi is not happy about the over-performance of Taliban in harbouring and supporting all terrorists. Maybe the task was to support "some" not all. PM Sharif was vocal at UNGA. Talibans are amused by the master GHQ (Pakistani Army). The quarrel between a terror sponsor and a terror group is interesting." He continued by giving out pointers as to why Shehbaz Sharif made these remarks. First, Saleh pointed out that it is clear that Pakistan is not successful in "monetizing the Afghan situation or the Taliban project as much as it wants."

"Maybe some factions have become the Frankenstein monster. 3rd perhaps it is an effort to fool the world & whitewash GHQ - which isn't possible. Lets Wait," he added. Notably, Dr Frankenstein discovered when he built his monster (terrorism), it is impossible to control the monster once it's built. Earlier, Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai on Saturday also lambasted Shehbaz Sharif over his remarks.

Karzai said that the remarks are not true. He said in a statement that Afghanistan has been the victim of terrorism and that under the patronage of the Pakistani government, terrorist sanctuaries have been used against Afghanistan for decades Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said that the allegations regarding terrorism emanating from Afghanistan were baseless.

"Some countries, including the United States and Pakistan, expressed concerns ... that threat of terrorism still exists in Afghanistan," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. "These concerns, based on incorrect information and sources, are being brought up as the relevant parties are yet to hand over the seat of Afghanistan at the United Nations to its rightful, legal and political owners, the Afghan government," added the statement.

Speaking at a gathering in Kabul, the acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi said that there are "biased circles in the world calling Afghanistan a terrorist haven." Sharif also urged the Taliban to respect human rights and women's rights, reported Tolo News.

Since its ascent to power in Kabul, the Islamic group imposed policies severely restricting basic rights--particularly those of women and girls. According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the Taliban dismissed all women from leadership posts in the civil service and prohibited girls in most provinces from attending secondary school.

Taliban decrees prohibit women from travelling unless accompanied by a male relative and require women's faces to be covered in public--including women TV newscasters. The Taliban have also carried out censorship, limited critical reporting, and beaten journalists. Taliban forces have carried out revenge killings and enforced disappearances of former government officials and security force personnel. They have summarily executed people deemed affiliated with the Islamic State.

Armed groups linked to the Afghan branch of the Islamic State have carried out bombings targeting ethnic Hazaras, Afghan Shias, Sufis, and others, killing and injuring hundreds. (ANI)

