New York: Jaishankar meets Syrian Foreign Minister, exchanges views on education, capacity building

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad on the sidelines of the United National General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday and discussed bilateral ties between the two nations alongside education, training and capacity building. Jaishankar also welcomed Faisal Mekdad's appreciation of the Jaipur Foot Camp in Syria which has transformed numerous lives worldwide.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "Good to have met Foreign Minister Dr Faisal Mekdad of Syria. Welcomed his appreciation of the Jaipur Foot Camp in his country. Spoke about education, training and capacity building.#UNGA" The iconic Jaipur foot is a scientific innovation from India that is lighter than all other artificial limbs, providing differently-abled persons with a sense of freedom and mobility.

Moreover, Jaishankar also met his counterparts from Russia, Cyprus, Jordan and Venezuela and had wide-ranging discussions. Jaishankar earlier met his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' annual meeting on the margins of UNGA, where members exchanged their support for the continued cooperation of BRICS members in areas of mutual interest.

Apart from Lavrov, Jaishankar also held discussions with Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides on Europe. In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Continued the tradition of the India-Cyprus meeting on the sidelines of UNGA. Thank FM Ioannis Kasoulides for his warm sentiments towards India and his many insights on Europe." Among the other bilaterals was the meeting of Jaishankar with the Jordanian Foreign Minister. Ayman Safadi. Both the leaders exchanged views on West Asia and the global economy.

"Great to see my good friend FM Ayman Safadi of Jordan. His perspectives on West Asia and the global economy were extremely useful," wrote Jaishankar following the meeting with the Jordanian counterpart. Jaishankar also exchanged views on the global political and economic scenarios in his meeting with the Foreign Minister of Venezuela Carlos Faria.

After concluding his visit to New York on Saturday, he is scheduled to visit Washington for three days starting Sunday for what the MEA said is "a high-level review of the multifaceted bilateral agenda and strengthen cooperation on regional and global issues to further consolidate the India-US strategic partnership". In Washington, Jaishsnkar is expected to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other senior officials of the Biden Administration. A round table focused on science and technology is also on the agenda for Washington. (ANI)

