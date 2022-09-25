Russia replaces Deputy Defence Minister amid war in Ukraine

Russia has replaced Dmitry Bulgakov as Deputy Minister of Defence, with 60-year-old Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, days after the military mobilisation in the country. The Defence Ministry in Moscow on Saturday said that Army General Dmitry Bulgakov has been relieved of the post of Deputy Minister of Defence, Al Jazeera reported.

While Russian news agency TASS reported citing the ministry's statement that Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia's National Defense Management Center, was appointed as deputy defence minister for logistics. "Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev was appointed as deputy defence minister for logistics. Colonel General M. Mizintsev previously held the post of chief of Russia's National Defense Management Center," the ministry said.

This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree toughening penalties for voluntary surrender to enemy forces, desertion and refusal to fight by up to 10 years in prison, just days after ordering a partial mobilisation of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine. Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

Meanwhile, Moscow's mandatory military draft sparked protests on Saturday. Citing an independent monitoring group OVD-Info, Al Jazeera reported that more than 700 people have been detained in 32 cities across the country. On September 21, President Vladimir Putin announced that he had signed a decree on partial mobilization in Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, asserting that the purpose of the West is to weaken, divide and ultimately destroy Russia.

"In order to protect our homeland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, to ensure the security of our people and people in the liberated territories, I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to conduct partial mobilization in the Russian Federation," he said during a national address today, CNN reported. The US and the G7 nations and European Union (EU) have imposed severe and immediate economic costs on Russia for its "atrocities in Ukraine, including in Bucha". (ANI)

