Left Menu

Afghanistan: People of Helmand request aid as violence-hit province suffers financially under Taliban rule

Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the residents of Helmand Province have requested financial aid to re-build the demolished homes as the Taliban regime and conflicts have resulted in financial difficulties for the people in the country.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 25-09-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 11:33 IST
Afghanistan: People of Helmand request aid as violence-hit province suffers financially under Taliban rule
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the residents of Helmand Province have requested financial aid to re-build the demolished homes as the Taliban regime and conflicts have resulted in financial difficulties for the people in the country. The locals of Afghanistan's Helmand province which has been affected by violence for a long time have added to the financial suffering of the Afghans as most of them are not able to reconstruct their homes, TOLOnews reported.

"Twelve family members were killed during a bombardment, and I was the lone survivor. One of my uncles was also martyred," said Fatema, a resident of Sangin District located in Helmand province of Afghanistan. Condemning the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, another citizen of Helmand Abdul Shakur said, "These walls had crumbled during the bombing. We reconstructed these walls to create the house."

"All of our homes collapsed here," said Abdul Rashid, a resident of Nad Ali district said, reported TOLOnews. However, the local Helmand officials refuted all the claims of residents and said they have started work on re-constructing the demolished homes in the province's war-torn areas with the financial assistance of humanitarian organizations.

Moreover, blasts have also become a new normal in Helmand. Earlier on September 4, three children were killed and three others were injured after a blast took place in Afghanistan's Helmand province of Afghanistan. As per reports, all the victims were students.

Last month, a number of blasts were reported in the capital city of Kabul, claiming dozens of innocent lives. Several Rights groups said the Taliban have broken multiple pledges to respect human rights and women's rights, according to TOLOnews. After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities have imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents, among other abuses.

Rights groups say that the Taliban's human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover arrives back at Enchanted Lake

 Global
2
A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterfly Nebula to sound | Listen

A dying star never sounded so sweet: NASA translates light data from Butterf...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. 26; 'Blood on your hands' if world steps back on tackling COVID now - WHO official and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong will scrap COVID hotel quarantine from Sept. ...

 Global
4
Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

Skweezer Review: How People Earn a Living on Instagram

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022