Pakistani military helicopter crashes in Balochistan, six soldiers dead

A Pakistani military helicopter crashed in Balochistan province late on Sunday killing all six soldiers on board, the country's media affairs wing said on Monday. "All six personnel on board, including two pilots, have embraced shahadat," Dawn newspaper quoted the Pakistan military's public relations wing saying in a statement.

No reason was given for the helicopter crash in the southwest area of the country. Former federal minister Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said helicopter flying is getting dangerous and needs engineering evaluation.

"Heli flying is getting dangerous this needs engineering evaluation, too many crashes ...RIP Braveheart's all were too young to die," Chaudhry tweeted. The latest incident comes weeks after a similar chopper crash took place in August which claimed six lives including Quetta Corps commander Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali, Dawn reported.

The chopper had lost contact with the air traffic control in Balochistan's Lasbela district. The remains of the military chopper's wreckage, along with the bodies of the six officers and crew members who were aboard, were later found in a coastal Balochistan area. (ANI)

