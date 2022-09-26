Left Menu

School shooting reported in Russian city of Izhevsk

An unidentified attacker opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk, local officials said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 14:23 IST
School shooting reported in Russian city of Izhevsk
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

An unidentified attacker opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk, local officials said on Monday. "Today, the police received a report about a shooting at School 88 in Izhevsk. Police officers immediately set out to the scene. Measures are being taken to apprehend the suspect," the law enforcers were quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

The Russian agency said reports about casualties are being verified. The school administration said students and teachers had been evacuated, it added. Media reports said a young man reportedly started shooting at the military enlistment office in Irkutsk Region's Ust-Ilimsk.

The 25-year-old shooter was immediately detained. A criminal case has been initiated against the suspect who is a resident of Ust-Ilimsk. Further investigation is underway and more information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022