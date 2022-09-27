US: Jaishankar meets US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, discusses Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday and discussed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework alongside high technology cooperation between the two countries. The talks between the two ministers also covered resilient supply chains, high technology cooperation, semiconductors and business promotion in Washington as Jaishankar is in the US on a 10-day visit to hold bilateral consultations with several US cabinet ministers.

In a tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "An excellent meeting with Commerce Secretary @SecRaimondo. Our conversation covered resilient supply chains, Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, high technology cooperation, semiconductors and business promotion. Look forward to seeing her in India." Notably, External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar also met US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon where he was welcomed in an enhanced honour cordon ceremony on Monday.

This meeting comes a day before Jaishankar meets his US counterpart Sec Anthony Blinken. The External Affairs Minister concluded the high-level United Nations General Assembly debate in New York on Saturday. Jaishankar was in New York from September 18 to 24.

Meanwhile, the US Secretary of Commerce also took to Twitter and said, "Today I met with #India's Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar on how we can work more closely together on #IPEF," as she looked forward to deepening the bilateral commercial relationship between India and US. IPEF, a group of 13 countries, is a multilateral economic framework. Since its launch in May launch, IPEF countries have engaged in intensive discussions to scope out each pillar of the Framework.

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) was launched jointly by the USA and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23, 2022, in Tokyo. India joined the IPEF and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the launch event along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio and other leaders from partner countries. Previously, virtual Ministerial Meetings were held immediately after the launch on May 23 and thereafter from July 26-27, 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)