INS Sunayna participates in maiden Combined Maritime Forces Exercise in Seychelles

The Indian Naval Ship Sunayna on Wednesday participated in the maiden Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) exercise in Seychelles. INS Sunayna participated in the capacity-building exercise Operation Southern Readiness conducted by Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) at Seychelles from September 24-27, 2022, read the Ministry of Defence press release.

The Indian Navy was welcomed to the CMF by Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, US NAVCENT. This is the maiden participation of an Indian Navy ship in CMF exercise. As part of the interactive sessions attended by representatives of the participating countries, a training lecture on Maritime Domain Awareness was conducted by the Indian Navy, added the release.

A live demonstration of Visit Board Search & Seizure (VBSS) operations was also conducted onboard HMS Montrose led by the Seychelles Special forces with close support from the Indian Naval team. The event was coordinated as part of the Distinguished Visitor's demonstration and witnessed by Wavel Ramkalawan, the Hon'ble President of the Republic of Seychelles and senior officials of member countries of CMF. The participation of the Indian Navy in the joint exercise was highly appreciated, said the release.

INS Sunayna, the second of the NOPV (Naval Offshore Patrol Vessel) class of ship was commissioned at Kochi on October 15 in 2013 by Vice Admiral Satish Soni, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Southern Naval Command. Based under Southern Naval Command, the ship was designed and constructed indigenously by Goa Shipyard Limited to meet the increasing ocean surveillance and patrolling requirements of the Indian Navy.

According to the Indian Navy, the warship is designed to undertake fleet support operations, coastal and offshore patrolling, ocean surveillance and monitoring of Sea Lines of Communications and offshore assets, and escort duties. Two KOEL/Pielstick Diesel engines propel INS Sunayna and enable it to achieve speeds in excess of 25 knots. The ship also has an automatic power management system installed by Larsen and Toubro.

She is fitted with the latest Navigation, Communication and Electronic Support Systems. The armament fit includes one 76 mm Gun with an electro-optic fire control system, Close in Weapon Systems (CIWS) and CHAFF launchers. As per the Indian Navy, INS Sunayna can also carry a helicopter. (ANI)

