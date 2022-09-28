Chinese national shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi

A Chinese national was killed while two others were injured in Pakistan's Karachi on Wednesday, local media reported, citing authorities. Quoting a police official, Dawn newspaper reported that an unidentified man opened fire inside a dental clinic in Karachi's Saddar area.

SSP South Asad Raza said that one person was killed and two people were injured who were shifted to a hospital for treatment. He confirmed that the three were Chinese people. Taking to twitter, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack. (ANI)

