Left Menu

Chinese national shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi

A Chinese national was killed while two others were injured in Pakistan's Karachi on Wednesday, local media reported, citing authorities.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 28-09-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 20:27 IST
Chinese national shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

A Chinese national was killed while two others were injured in Pakistan's Karachi on Wednesday, local media reported, citing authorities. Quoting a police official, Dawn newspaper reported that an unidentified man opened fire inside a dental clinic in Karachi's Saddar area.

SSP South Asad Raza said that one person was killed and two people were injured who were shifted to a hospital for treatment. He confirmed that the three were Chinese people. Taking to twitter, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022