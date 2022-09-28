Chinese national shot dead in Pakistan's Karachi
A Chinese national was killed while two others were injured in Pakistan's Karachi on Wednesday, local media reported, citing authorities.
A Chinese national was killed while two others were injured in Pakistan's Karachi on Wednesday, local media reported, citing authorities. Quoting a police official, Dawn newspaper reported that an unidentified man opened fire inside a dental clinic in Karachi's Saddar area.
SSP South Asad Raza said that one person was killed and two people were injured who were shifted to a hospital for treatment. He confirmed that the three were Chinese people. Taking to twitter, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah condemned the attack. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
