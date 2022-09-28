Left Menu

17 dead, 3 injured in China restaurant fire

At least 17 people were killed and three sustained injuries as a fire broke out at a restaurant in China's Changchun city on Wednesday, media reports said citing local authorities.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 28-09-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 20:45 IST
17 dead, 3 injured in China restaurant fire
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

At least 17 people were killed and three sustained injuries as a fire broke out at a restaurant in China's Changchun city on Wednesday, media reports said citing local authorities. At the eatery in the northeastern city of Changchun, at around 12:40 pm, a blaze erupted causing loss of lives, reported Arab News quoting a statement by local government posted on the Weibo social media platform.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a high-rise commercial building in China's Hunan province. However, no casualties were reported, as per the China Telecom building where the fire incident occurred, state media CGTN reported.

The commercial building is more than 200 meters tall and is located in Changsha, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022