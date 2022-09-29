Pak: Rana Sanaullah-led high level panel to probe leaked audios, NSC approves

Pakistan's highest forum for coordination on security issues, the National Security Committee (NSC) on Wednesday approved the constitution of a high-level committee led by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to probe the issue of recently surfaced audios. The decision was taken in a meeting in Islamabad which decided to prepare a legal framework for cyber security and was attended by services chiefs, heads of intelligence agencies and other senior officials, The Express Tribune reported.

Moreover, addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan had caused "irreparable damage to Pakistan and destroyed the country's economy and political culture," Geo News reported. "I will show students Imran Khan's awful face," said Sanaullah with reference to a university lecture that Khan delivered, adding that this "political fitna" has to be ended in a political way.

This statement came after Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Principal Secretary Azam Khan audio leaked where they were talking about the "US conspiracy" and Khan can be heard saying "Let's play with it". It is pertinent to mention that "US conspiracy" refers to the foreign conspiracy which Imran Khan termed as the conspiracy by the US to topple the PTI government and replace it with Shehbaz Sharif's government in Pakistan.

According to The News International, in the latest leaked audio, Imran Khan could be heard directing his then principal secretary that they should play with the "cypher issue without taking the name of the United States." "Let's play with it," Imran Khan believed to be said in the audio, to which Azam Khan suggested that they should hold a meeting on the US cypher to bring it on record.

Earlier, audio clips of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with government officials and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had also surfaced online.PTI chief Imran Khan claimed that the audio leak is proof that the CEC, Sultan Raja, is in cahoots with the Sharif family and his alleged involvement in corruption, reported Pakistani local media The Express Tribune. (ANI)

