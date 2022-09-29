WHO calls to unite efforts to reduce premature mortality from cardiovascular diseases

The World Health Organization on Thursday called for united efforts to reduce premature mortality from cardiovascular, as 3.6 million people died every year in the South-East Asia Region because of this disease. While addressing the webinar 'SEA HEARTS', Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, the regional director of South-East Asia for WHO said, "Most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented. This requires whole-of-government and whole-of-society approaches to address the range of risk factors such as tobacco use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and harmful use of alcohol."

SEA HEARTS, the 'WHO South-East Asia HEARTS initiative' was started with an intention to scale up the plan of reducing the deaths from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) by one-third by 2030. All countries in the region have adopted the WHO HEARTS package, a step-by-step approach for countries to improve cardiovascular health in primary health care, according to the statement released by WHO.

"We must mobilize and strengthen political will and accountability, with a focus on achieving full implementation of the WHO HEARTS technical package," Dr Khetrapal Singh. This year's 'World Heart Day', the theme is 'Use heart for every heart.'

Every year, 'World Heart Day' is held to highlight actions to prevent and control cardiovascular disease. "Use Heart means to think differently. To make the right decisions. To act with courage. To help others. 'For every heart' means ensuring that we reach as many individuals as possible to help achieve cardiovascular health for every heart," the Regional Director said.

According to the statement, representatives from member countries, partners, academic institutions and civil society organizations participated in the webinar which discussed ways to accelerate action against CVDs as part of a united effort to promote cardiovascular health. Earlier this month, Health Ministers from Member countries endorsed a new implementation roadmap for NCD Prevention and Control in Paro, Bhutan.

To address NCDs, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Thailand have taken key measures to eliminate trans fats in food. Countries have also taken steps to reduce salt consumption. Eight countries in the region have imposed a ban on alcohol advertisements and ten countries have policies in place to restrict alcohol availability, the statement reads.

All countries have implemented a range of evidence-based tobacco control laws. "WHO's Regional Roadmap on implementing the Global Action Plan on Physical Activity launched last year, is helping the member states identify and implement policies to achieve a 15 per cent relative reduction in the prevalence of insufficient physical activity by 2030," according to the statement.

"Member countries across the region have prioritised preventing and controlling non-communicable diseases through multi-sectoral policies and plans, focusing on "best buys", a Regional Flagship Priority since 2014," the statement added. (ANI)

