19 people dead after blast at educational centre in Kabul

At least 19 people have been killed and dozens of others injured in Afghanistan's Kabul after a blast at an education centre on Friday morning.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 30-09-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 11:36 IST
Kabul blast (Photo Credit: Afghan Peace Watch Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least 19 people have been killed and dozens of others injured in Afghanistan's Kabul after a blast at an education centre on Friday morning. Kabul Police spokesperson Khalid Zadran told CNN that the explosion occurred at the Kaaj education centre at 7:30 am local time.

"Unfortunately, the explosion has caused human casualties. Security forces have reached the area and we will share the type of the explosion and casualty figures later," said Zadran. In a Twitter post, NGO Afghan Peace Watch said a suicide bomber detonated himself among students, targeting Kaj educational centre in a Hazara neighbourhood.

This explosion comes a few days after a blast was reported near the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul that sparked a global outcry. The recent blast outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul was also condemned in the strongest terms. This series of blasts come as the Taliban completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights.

After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents. Rights groups say that the Taliban's human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

