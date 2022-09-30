India participates in third G20 Sherpa meeting in Indonesia

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant led an Indian official delegation to the third G20 Sherpa meeting of Indonesia's G20 Presidency, held in Yogyakarta from September 26-29, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday. The first Sherpa meeting under the Indonesian Presidency was held in December 2021 and the second in July 2022.

During the deliberations, Amitabh Kant reaffirmed India's commitment and active support to Indonesian Presidency's efforts to finalize meaningful outcomes for the forthcoming G20 Bali Summit in November 2022. "He also emphasized the need for G20 to bring enhanced global focus on and strengthen international cooperation and efforts in key priority areas such as sustainable growth, accelerated progress on SDGs, addressing climate change including through Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE), tech-enabled development and digital public infrastructure, multilateral reforms and women's empowerment," the MEA said in press statement.

On the sidelines of the G20 Sherpa meeting, Amitabh Kant also held bilateral interactions with his visiting Sherpa counterparts from Brazil, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, UK and USA. During the discussions on the prevailing geopolitical situation in the context of G20, Amitabh Kant highlighted Prime Minister Modi's recent statement on September 16, that "today's era is not of war....diplomacy and dialogue are things that touch the world".

India's constructive interventions infused greater positivity and optimism in G20 deliberations, further strengthening the collective resolve to address prevailing global challenges effectively, the MEA said. (ANI)

