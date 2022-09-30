Balochistan Assembly condemns Pak Frontier Corps soldier's kidnapping The Balochistan Assembly on Thursday condemned the kidnapping of a soldier in the Frontier Corps by armed men in the Harnai area, local media reported.

However, the country's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has not yet given any official statement on the abduction of the FC Soldier. The assembly also adopted a joint condolence resolution while expressing grief over the Pakistani military helicopter crash in the Harnai area of the province late on Sunday which killed six soldiers on board, the Dawn reported.

The session was presided over by Abdul Wahid Siddique. The resolution was moved by Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran on behalf of Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, provincial ministers Mohammad Khan Lehri and Zia Langove and Parliamentary Secretary Khalil Garage Bhutto. "All six personnel on board, including two pilots, have embraced shahadat," Dawn newspaper had quoted the Pakistan military's public relations wing saying in a statement on Monday, after the incident of the helicopter crash.

No reason was given for the helicopter crash in the southwest area of the country. Meanwhile, this was not the first case of the abduction of policemen in Quetta. The cases of attacks and abductions of police personnel have been rampant in Pakistan. In recent months, several cases have been reported in the country.

On Wednesday, a Pakistani Frontier Corps (FC) official was injured when unidentified motorcyclists whom officials termed 'militants' hurled a grenade at a Mastung area's check-post, local media reported. The police official said that the suspected militants who were riding a motorcycle hurled the grenade at the post and sped away, Dawn reported.

A similar incident was reported on Monday where a policeman was killed and another was injured in the Bajaur District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In this also, the unidentified assailants attacked a check post in the Sheikh Baba area of Mamond tehsil. An official from the related department said that as many as 63 cops have lost their lives in target killings and other attacks in the current year, the highest since 2016.

The majority of the attacks took place in the Dera Ismail Khan region, followed by Bannu, Peshawar and Mardan divisions. At least, 36 policemen were killed in 2017, 30 in 2018, 38 in 2019, 28 in 2020 and 59 in 2021. Since late 2021, the attacks have increased. Mostly cops were hit by target killers. The first half of July this year witnessed the worst situation in the past eight years. Apart from target killings by the armed attackers, a number of police stations, posts and vans have been attacked with grenades in the last several months. (ANI)

