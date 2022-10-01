Blast at educational institution in Afghanistan's Kabul

A blast was heard near the Maulana Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi High school in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, the possibility of a second blast in two days. Kabul Police spokesman Khalid Zadran said that the blast was due to explosives near the school but no casualties were reported from the blast. However, he did not provide further details, TOLO News reported.

Meanwhile, the residents said that the sound of the blast was extremely loud. "I was working here when I heard a rocket sound. When I went out, I saw the kids were running away... There were no wounded," said Noor Mohammad, a resident of the area as quoted by TOLO News.

"There was a blast. I went out and saw the school students screaming and running away. I saw then that the blast happened on the riverbank," said Barialai, another resident of the area said. Earlier, on Friday, a blast took place in the capital city of Afghanistan which claimed 19 lives and injured dozens inside the Kaaj Educational Center.

The blast occurred in the 13th security area of Kabul, Taliban spokesperson Abdul Nafee Takour was quoted as saying by TOLO news. This explosion comes a few days after a blast was reported near the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul that sparked a global outcry. The recent blast outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul was also condemned in the strongest terms.

This series of blasts come as the Taliban completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights. After capturing Kabul in August last year, the Islamic authorities imposed severe restrictions on women's and girls' rights, suppressed the media, and arbitrarily detained, tortured, and summarily executed critics and perceived opponents.

Rights groups say that the Taliban's human rights abuses have brought widespread condemnation and imperilled international efforts to address the country's dire humanitarian situation. (ANI)

