Pakistan: Two officials of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation shot dead by unidentified men

Two officials of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) fire brigade department were killed while another was injured by unidentified men in Karachi on Saturday. According to a statement from Karachi's Awami Colony police spokesperson, two officials, Amir, 55, and Mehboob, 35, were gunned down. At the same time, Irshad Rehmatullah, 30, was injured by the firing of two unknown suspects inside the Fire Brigade office at Korangi's Bilal Chowrangi, Dawn reported.

Karachi East Zone Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Muquddus Haider said, "A pair of suspects riding a motorbike arrived at the fire brigade office around 2 am, woke up four of the employees and began firing at them. As a result, three KMC officials sustained bullet injuries while the fourth managed to escape." DIG Haider said the suspects had helmets on, did not remove them during the incident and fled the scene, Dawn reported.

The injured were transferred to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre where doctors pronounced two dead on arrival while the third was admitted for treatment, DIG added. "The police are probing the incident from every possible angle and investigators had invoked terror charges in the first information report," the DIG said.

Meanwhile, Korangi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faisal Bashir Memon said the police were not ruling out the possibility of terrorism behind the incident for two reasons, Dawn reported. "The suspects had asked the employees to form a line and recite Kalima before opening fire. Two of the four officials died on the spot while the other two attempted to flee. The suspects opened fire on the fleeing officials from behind, resulting in injuries to one while the other escaped unhurt," Memon said.

He told that the police had also sought the help of the Counter-Terrorism Department to probe possible elements of terrorism behind the incident. In another incident, four officials of the Pakistan Counterterrorism Department (CTD) were injured and two others whom the officials called "terrorists from a banned outfit" were killed in an exchange of fire in Karachi's Janjal Goth area, a statement issued by the Karachi Police Media Cell said.

"Two unidentified accused were killed in retaliatory action by the police," the statement added. According to the details, the security forces conducted the operation on intelligence reports of the presence of terrorists in a house in Janjal Goth near Gulshan-e-Maymar, ARY News reported.

CTD spokesperson stated, "A woman and a child were also present in the house during the operation, who remained unhurt and were taken into custody." The injured officers were shifted to Aga Khan Hospital while the bodies were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. However, the condition of two of the CTD officers was said to be critical.

Earlier, on Tuesday, four suspected terrorists of the banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul-Ahrar were killed in a gun battle with a team of CTD of police in the Hazar-Ganji area of the Quetta city of Balochistan province, when the CTD personnel intercepted a truck at the Gulzarabad checkpoint on the outskirts of Quetta. The men opened fire, triggering an exchange of fire that continued for half an hour, leaving four terrorists dead, Dawn reported. The CTD recovered 27 kilograms of fine quality heroin from secret compartments meant to hide drugs for smuggling, upon searching the truck. (ANI)

