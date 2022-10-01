PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz calls for raid at Imran Khan's residence to recover missing cypher copy

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday called for a raid at ex-premier Imran Khan's residence to recover the missing copy of the cypher, alleging that Khan conspired to twist routine diplomatic cypher for his own political gains. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Maryam said that Imran Khan conspired with his aides to twist a routine cypher for his political gains knowing well this would harm the country's national interest, ARY News reported.

"Imran Khan conspired against Pakistan while sitting at Prime Minister House just for his selfish political gains," said Maryam Nawaz adding that "former prime minister Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence should be raided to recover the "missing" copy of a diplomatic cypher that carries the details of the purported "foreign conspiracy" against his now fallen government. Nawaz's comment came a day after the Federal cabinet was informed that a copy of the diplomatic cypher carrying the details of the US's purported threat to Imran Khan's government was found "missing" from Prime Minister House records.

The federal cabinet met on Friday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. It accused former prime minister Imran Khan of compromising vital national interests for political gains. The cypher, based on then-envoy Asad Majeed's meeting with State Department official Donald Lu, has been at the centre of PTI's claim that the US conspired with elements within Pakistan to dislodge Imran from office.

A handout issued after a meeting of the cabinet declared that the "theft" of diplomatic cypher records is an "unforgivable crime" and a violation of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. "Vital national interests were damaged by giving concocted meanings to the diplomatic cypher for political gains and the cable was stolen after fraud, forgery and fabrication," the federal cabinet noted.

"It was the act of unpardonable crime against the state through which political interests were given priority over the vital national interests," the cabinet observed. On Friday, the federal cabinet held deliberations on the issue of audio-leaks, featuring PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan. It termed it a strong violation of the constitutional oath, and other related laws and regulations, particularly the Official Secret Act.

Speaking of the audio leak, Maryam Nawaz said PML-N will never compromise on the security of Pakistan and audio leaks are proof that none of the party leaders heard speaking against the country, ARY News reported. A series of audio has been leaked over the last week, featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz and former PM Imran Khan.

After this, a new standard operating procedure (SOP) was implemented at the PM House under which no staff or officer was allowed to take their mobile phone inside the building, reported Dawn. "The phones are collected at the entrance and returned after office hours," the source added.

Earlier, Imran Khan's audio leaked where he was heard speaking about the "US conspiracy". The PTI chief reportedly said, "Let's play with it". It is pertinent to mention that "US conspiracy" refers to the foreign conspiracy which Imran Khan termed as the conspiracy by the US to topple the PTI government and replace it with Shehbaz Sharif's government.

According to The News International, in the latest leaked audio, Imran Khan could be heard directing his then principal secretary that they should play with the "cypher issue without taking the name of the United States." "Let's play with it," Imran Khan believed to be saying in the audio, to which Azam Khan suggested that they should hold a meeting on the US cypher to bring it on record. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)