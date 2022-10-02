5.7 magnitude quake hits Kyushu region of Japan
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Japan's Kyushu island on Saturday, US Geological Survey said.
ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 02-10-2022 08:10 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 08:10 IST
- Country:
- Japan
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Japan's Kyushu island on Saturday, US Geological Survey said. The quake hit around 20:32:32 (local time) at a depth of 28.3km.
According to the data by USGS, the epicentre was monitored at 31.322 degrees north latitude and 131.457 degrees east longitude. No casualties have been reported so far.
Kyushu is the southwesternmost of Japan's main islands with a subtropical climate, mostly. The region is majorly known for its active volcanoes, beaches and natural hot springs. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Kyushu
- Kyushu island
- USGS
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan warns powerful typhoon to hit southern region on Sunday
Japan emperor, empress head to UK for funeral
Japan warns powerful typhoon to hit southern region on Sunday
Japan issues special typhoon warning as 'unprecedented' storm approaches
Japan urges evacuations as 'unprecedented' super typhoon approaches