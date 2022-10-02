5.7 magnitude quake hits Kyushu region of Japan

Left Menu

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Japan's Kyushu island on Saturday, US Geological Survey said.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 02-10-2022 08:10 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 08:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Japan's Kyushu island on Saturday, US Geological Survey said. The quake hit around 20:32:32 (local time) at a depth of 28.3km.

According to the data by USGS, the epicentre was monitored at 31.322 degrees north latitude and 131.457 degrees east longitude. No casualties have been reported so far.

Kyushu is the southwesternmost of Japan's main islands with a subtropical climate, mostly. The region is majorly known for its active volcanoes, beaches and natural hot springs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

