Lahore High Court to hear Maryam's plea for passport recovery today

The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz's petition on Monday, seeking the return of her passport. Pakistani newspaper The Nation reported that a three-judge bench of the LHC headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti and comprising Justice Ali Baqir Najfi and Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh will hear the case on October 3.

PML-N Vice President filed her petition for passport recovery in the high court on September 7. Her passport was allegedly confiscated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case, as per The Nation. In her miscellaneous petition, Maryam said that she had no intention of fleeing the country as she had returned to Pakistan leaving her mother on her deathbed abroad. She said the NAB law does not stop anyone from travelling abroad.

She further stated that she had deposited PKR 700 million as security and she got bail in the case on merit. She requested the court to order the deputy registrar judicial to return her passport, The Nation said. Earlier, NAB had submitted its reply in the case.

The accountability body had told LHC that it did not require Maryam's passport that she allegedly surrendered to the court for getting bail in a case. The accountability watchdog had previously opposed the petition seeking the return of Maryam's passport, which she had surrendered to the court when post-arrest bail was granted to her in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

NAB has accused former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of being a direct beneficiary of Chaudhry Sugar Mills and his daughter, Maryam for holding over 12 million shares in the sugar mills. (ANI)

