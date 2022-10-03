Left Menu

MoS Muraleedharan to embark on two-day visit to Oman today

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will kickstart his two-day visit to Oman on Monday to reinforce the shared commitment between both countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 06:37 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 06:37 IST
MoS Muraleedharan to embark on two-day visit to Oman today
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will kickstart his two-day visit to Oman on Monday to reinforce the shared commitment between both countries. The Union Minister will be in Oman from October 3-4, as per a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

This will be his second visit to Oman and a part of the periodic exchange of high-level visits to reinforce the shared commitment to "ever-growing" relationship between both countries. During the visit, Muraleedharan will meet Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi, Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman and other senior dignitaries and engage in discussions on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

He will participate in a Community Reception and interact with a wide cross-section of the Indian community in Oman, particularly those in health, education, business, and social service sectors, as per the statement. There has been sustained and frequent exchange of high-level visits between both countries.

In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Oman, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Oman in 2019. MoS himself visited Oman in December 2020. In recent months, Foreign Minister of Oman Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi visited India in March 2022, and Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion visited India in May 2022. India and Oman share warm and friendly relations underpinned by historical and cultural linkages and strong people-to-people ties.

As per the MEA statement, the visit will provide an opportunity to comprehensively review the state of bilateral relations between India and Oman and to chart pathways to further deepen and strengthen it. India and Oman have continued close cooperation during the COVID-19 pandemic and maintained high-level contacts. India is among Oman's top trading partners and bilateral trade for the current financial year (FY 2021-2022) so far is almost USD 7.5 billion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore after Verstappen abandons fast lap; Soccer-Lewandowski on target to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022