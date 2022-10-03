Left Menu

Celebrations across America on Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary

Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi across America on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary on Sunday (local media).

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2022 06:39 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 06:39 IST
Celebrations across America on Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary
Celebration across America on Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

By Reena Bhardwaj Rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi across America on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary on Sunday (local media).

Gandhi's message of non-violence, respect and tolerance matters the most today, said many people celebrating his birth anniversary across cities. In Washington, Gandhi Jayanti celebrations resonated with a special event at the Gandhi Memorial Center (GMC) with the recitation of Gandhi's famous Bhajans by several Americans and members of the Indian diaspora.

It is to be noted that Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year at GMC since 1959. Gandhi never travelled to the United States, but it is perhaps the only country that has the largest number of statues and busts of India's father of the nation.

Floral tributes were paid at several installations of Gandhi's statue including in Washington, New York, Atlanta, San Francisco and Chicago. "Happy Gandhi Jayanti! Delighted to celebrate #GandhiJayanti in the presence of Ambassador Shri Taranjit Singh Sandhu @SandhuTaranjitS at Union Square Park, New York," India in New York tweeted.

"Glimpses of the celebration of #GandhiJayanti at Mahatma Gandhi Statue, Hermann Park, Houston," India in Houston tweeted. "On the auspicious occasion of #GandhiJayanti, CG @nagentv & members of Indian diaspora paid rich tributes at the Mahatma Gandhi statue #Embarcadero, SF. Consul General recalled contributions of #fatherofthenation and his enduring legacy," the Consulate General of India in San Francisco tweeted.

The teachings and philosophy of the apostle of peace have deeply influenced America's civil rights movement, in particular, that led by Martin Luther King Jr. The two men never got a chance to meet. However, King learned about Gandhi through his writings and a trip to India in 1959. He drew heavily on the Gandhian idea of non-violence in his own activism. King wrote that Gandhi was a "guiding light" for him. Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against British colonial rule.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore after Verstappen abandons fast lap; Soccer-Lewandowski on target to give Barcelona a 1-0 win at Mallorca and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Singapore ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022