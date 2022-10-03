Left Menu

US: 15-year-old shot during 'verbal dispute' in Bronx, police on hunt for suspects

A 15-year-old boy was shot during an argument with two people on a Bronx street, according to a media report.

ANI | New York | Updated: 03-10-2022 06:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 06:45 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A 15-year-old boy was shot during an argument with two people on a Bronx street, according to a media report. New York City Police are in search of the two suspects, as per Fox News. The shooting occured around 11:00 pm on Friday in the Bronx neighbourhood of Castle Hill.

The teen got into a "verbal dispute" with the two suspects before one of them opened fire, the media outlet reported. Both the suspects fled from the scene.

Shooting incidents in the United States have been common these days. In early September, one student was killed and another was injured in a stabbing at a high school in North Carolina.

Prior to that, a 15-year-old teenager was apprehended for allegedly shooting and injuring two fellow students in Washington, according to DC police. A 19-year-old man was also charged with murder in a series of random shootings over around two hours last weekend in Detroit that killed three people. US President Joe Biden had said that he is determined to ban assault weapons in America, amid the increasing gun violence in the country.

He went on to say he had helped ban assault weapons previously, referring to the 1994 ban he helped usher in while serving in the US Senate. Notably, Congress passed a 10-year ban on assault weapons in 1994. Meanwhile, authorities announced that it will soon be forbidden to carry a firearm, even concealed, in the famed Times Square district and other public places in the city and state of New York.

Mayor Eric Adams as quoted by The Washington Times had said that visitors to New York City will see signs in Times Square advertising it as a "sensitive location" where people cannot carry guns. (ANI)

