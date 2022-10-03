Film crew shoots movie inside gurudwara in Pakistan while wearing shoes, BJP leader Sirsa demands prompt action

A film crew entered the premises of Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Punjab province of Pakistan while wearing shoes and shot a movie without permission that has outraged the Sikh community in the country, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa claimed, sharing a video of the incident. "Blasphemous actions continue in Pakistan: Sharing a video of BEADABI in Gurdwara #PanjaSahib, where a film crew was allowed to shoot for a movie in Gurdwara premises. Earlier we saw similar pictures of frivolous acts in premises of Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib," Sirsa wrote while sharing the video.

He shared a video message on his Twitter handle condemning the act, saying, "A film crew who were shooting a film inside the Gurudwara Panja Singh on September 29, entered while wearing shoes, which angered the devotees. One of them tangled with the crew and recorded the incident. When the devotee complained about it, the Pakistan government detained that person despite taking action against the culprit." The BJP leader said that a local Sikh has informed that ever since the devotee reported the event, that person is missing, and the locals have been threatened against sharing the video of the incident.

Sirsa further said that the Pakistan government instead of taking action against the culprits have detained the devotees who recorded the incident. The BJP leader condemned the act and demanded the Indian government take prompt action and raise the issue with the Pakistani government. "The Pakistan government continues to ignore acts of Beadbi against the Sikh religion. Instead of taking action against the culprits who did the "Beadabi" and entered the gurdwara with shoes, it is taking steps against those who reported the event. We condemn this blasphemy in the strongest words. I urge the External Affairs ministry and the government of India to take up the issue with the Pakistan government and take prompt action against it," the BJP leader added.

In the viral video of the incident, a group of men wearing shoes were seen walking inside the Gurdwara Panja Sahib in the Hasan Abdal area of Attock District of Punjab province in Pakistan. According to media reports, the film crew were shooting a film 'Lahore-Lahore A' inside the Gurudwara. The crew entered the gurdwara wearing shoes that offended the devotees who scuffled with the crew and shot a video of the incident. The video went viral on social media creating outrage among the Sikh community.

Last year a Pakistani model was strongly criticised over her bareheaded photo at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. The young model Sauleha received a lot of flak on social media after her pictures posing without a headcover inside the Kartarpur Sahib went viral. However, she later issued an apology to people for unintentionally hurting their sentiments stating that she "respects the Sikh culture" and will be more responsible in future. (ANI)

