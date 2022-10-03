Left Menu

46 girls, women among 53 killed in Kabul education centre bombing: UN

At least 46 girls and young women were among the 53 people killed in Friday's blast at the education centre in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the United Nations said on Monday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 18:35 IST
46 girls, women among 53 killed in Kabul education centre bombing: UN
  • Afghanistan

At least 46 girls and young women were among the 53 people killed in Friday's blast at the education centre in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the United Nations said on Monday. "Further rise in casualties from Friday's classroom bombing in Hazara quarter of Kabul: 53 killed, at least 46 girls & young women 110 injured. Our human rights team continues documenting the crime: verifying facts & establishing reliable data to counter denial and revisionism," the UN mission tweeted.

This surge in the Kabul blast toll comes on the same day as another explosion occurred on Monday in the western part of the Afghan capital that targeted the Hazara-populated area. The explosion occurred near the Pul-e-Sukhta area near the Shahid Mazari Road, The Khaama Press news agency reported.

So far, there are no additional details on the explosion and the casualties. The Taliban officials have yet to issue a statement on the explosion. There are multiple media reports claiming that about 100 students of the institute have been killed in the attack, however, the UN mission in Afghanistan said that its human rights teams in Kabul are helping to establish an accurate record of the college attack in the Hazara neighbourhood.

On Saturday, dozens of women from the minority Hazara community protested in Kabul against the terror attack at the Kaaj Educational Centre. The women protestors dressed in black chanted slogans against the genocide of minorities and demanded their rights, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

This explosion comes a few days after a blast was reported near the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul that sparked a global outcry. The recent blast outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul was also condemned in the strongest terms. This series of blasts come as the Taliban completed one year of its rule in Afghanistan following the ouster of the US-backed civilian government last year. Rights groups said the Taliban had broken multiple pledges to respect human and women's rights. (ANI)

