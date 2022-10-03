India, Ethiopia hold 4th Foreign Office consultations

India and Ethiopia held the fourth foreign office consultations in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday where delegations from both sides reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on issues of mutual interest. The foreign office consultations was co-chaired by Puneet R Kundal, Joint Secretary (East and Southern Africa), Ministry of External Affairs, India and Ambassador Dr Gebeyehu Ganga Gayito (Ph.D) Director General for Middle East, Asia & Pacific countries Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ethiopia, an MEA press release said.

Both delegations reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations during the Foreign Office Consultations. Issues discussed included political engagements, trade & economic matters, development partnership projects, cultural and consular matters, cooperation in higher education, people-to-people contacts, etc. It was also agreed to work to expand engagement in fields such as defence, Science and Technology, education, agriculture and allied sectors and civil aviation. Views on regional and global issues of mutual interest as well as AU related matters were also exchanged, a press release added.

Both sides agreed to continue high-level political exchanges and regular meetings of the joint institutional mechanisms to keep the relationship vibrant and mutually beneficial. The two sides also agreed to convene meetings under institutional mechanisms such as Joint Science & Technology Committee (JSTC), Joint Trade Committee (JTC) etc, at an early date and work towards holding the next Ministerial level Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation at mutually convenient dates.

The talks were held in a friendly and cordial environment. Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Consultations at mutually convenient dates in New Delhi. (ANI)

