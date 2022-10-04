Left Menu

An 8-month-old girl and her parents were among four people abducted from Merced County in California on Monday (local time), authorities said.

04-10-2022
US: Infant, her parents among 4 Indian-origin people abducted in California
A photo of the Indian family abducted in US. (Photo Credit - Merced County Sheriff's Office). Image Credit: ANI
An 8-month-old girl and her parents were among four people abducted from Merced County in California on Monday (local time), authorities said. Merced County Sheriff's Office in a statement on Monday said that 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, their eight-month-old child Aroohi Dheri along with 39-year-old Amandeep Singh were taken, reported ABC 10.

Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangerous Not much detail about the incident has been released as the investigation is still in its early stages but authorities have said that the four were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59, reported ABC 30.

The site of the alleged abduction is a roadway lined with retailers and restaurants. NBC News reported that officials have not named a suspect or a possible motive.

"We're asking the public not to approach the suspect or victim," the sheriff's office said in its statement on Monday. Authorities asked that people not approach the suspect or victims and call 911 if they are seen.

Meanwhile, in the year 2019, an Indian-origin techie, Tushar Atre was found dead in his girlfriend's car hours after the owner of a digital marketing company in the US was allegedly kidnapped from his posh California home. (ANI)

