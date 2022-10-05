Ministerial dialogue of US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership to take place on Friday

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI) A ministerial dialogue of the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (USISCEP) will be held on Friday in the US, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG) said on Wednesday. The dialogue is part of an official and business delegation visit to Washington DC and Houston, USA, from October 6-11 being led by Hardeep S Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs.

In Washington DC, the Minister will co-chair the USISCEP on October 7 with Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy, USA. The revamped USISCEP was launched in accordance with US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden at the Leaders' Summit on Climate held in April 2021.

The partnership continues to advance energy security and innovation; scaling up emerging clean energy technologies; and deploying technical solutions through five pillars-- Responsible Oil and Gas Pillar, Power and Energy Efficiency Pillar, Renewable Energy Pillar, Sustainable Growth Pillar, and Emerging Fuels and technologies. The Minister will interact with World Bank Officials on Climate Resilient Urban Infrastructure. He will also participate in two executive roundtables with USA India Business Council in Washington D.C. and with USA India Strategic Partnership Forum in Houston.

The Minister will also hold discussions with CEOs of US-based energy companies. (ANI)

