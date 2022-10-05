Left Menu

Ministerial dialogue of US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership to take place on Friday

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI) A ministerial dialogue of the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (USISCEP) will be held on Friday in the US, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG) said on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 14:10 IST
Ministerial dialogue of US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership to take place on Friday
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI) A ministerial dialogue of the US-India Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (USISCEP) will be held on Friday in the US, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoP&NG) said on Wednesday. The dialogue is part of an official and business delegation visit to Washington DC and Houston, USA, from October 6-11 being led by Hardeep S Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Housing and Urban Affairs.

In Washington DC, the Minister will co-chair the USISCEP on October 7 with Jennifer Granholm, Secretary of Energy, USA. The revamped USISCEP was launched in accordance with US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden at the Leaders' Summit on Climate held in April 2021.

The partnership continues to advance energy security and innovation; scaling up emerging clean energy technologies; and deploying technical solutions through five pillars-- Responsible Oil and Gas Pillar, Power and Energy Efficiency Pillar, Renewable Energy Pillar, Sustainable Growth Pillar, and Emerging Fuels and technologies. The Minister will interact with World Bank Officials on Climate Resilient Urban Infrastructure. He will also participate in two executive roundtables with USA India Business Council in Washington D.C. and with USA India Strategic Partnership Forum in Houston.

The Minister will also hold discussions with CEOs of US-based energy companies. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States
2
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wednesday liftoff

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 Launch Readiness concludes; weather favourable for Wedn...

 United States
3
Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

Norway pipeline to Poland temporarily taps gas from Germany

 Norway
4
A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

A witch screaming out into space, hundreds of light-years away from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022